Real-time alerts for your favorite giraffe family are now available on your mobile device! Get exclusive, real-time updates on Oliver, April and her baby before and after birth directly on your phone through our new text/SMS alert system. Subscribers will be the first to receive updates and will enjoy content that the general viewing audience does not have access to. The cost is a one-time charge of $4.99 (data and messaging rates may apply from your mobile carrier. Messages may be sent through May 31st 2017.)

Click Here to Sign Up